Ledyard National Bank Invests $258,000 in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ITOT opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.08. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

