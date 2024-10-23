Ledyard National Bank Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 19,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $124,295.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at $13,305,762.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.