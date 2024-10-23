Ledyard National Bank Purchases 209 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $135.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.