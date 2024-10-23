Ledyard National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $536.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.76. The company has a market capitalization of $485.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

