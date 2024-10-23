Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,698 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $898.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

