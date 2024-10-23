Ledyard National Bank Sells 43 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $253.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $253.94.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

