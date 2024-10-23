Leerink Partnrs Has Weak Outlook for CVS Health Q3 Earnings

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

CVS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.26.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $56.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 132.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 402.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,005,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $118,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $110,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

