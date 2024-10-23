Leo Wealth LLC Acquires 220 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,658 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 101,564 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,988,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,430,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $111.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

