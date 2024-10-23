Leo Wealth LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 65.2% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,632,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 11,203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 21,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.63.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $217.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.30 and a 200-day moving average of $206.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

