Leo Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 9,900 NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 671,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,681,000 after purchasing an additional 215,854 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,185,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 350,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 51,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 214.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 145,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 98,936 shares during the period.

SPYI opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

