Leo Wealth LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Leo Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,158,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,471,000 after purchasing an additional 606,444 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.86 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.38.

