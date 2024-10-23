Leo Wealth LLC Invests $658,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

VCIT stock opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.88 and a 52 week high of $84.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average is $81.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

