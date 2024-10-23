Leo Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,557 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,243.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,528.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.