Leo Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Leo Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,566 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,868,000 after acquiring an additional 796,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,969,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,595,000 after acquiring an additional 75,969 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,670,000 after acquiring an additional 502,858 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

