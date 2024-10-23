Leo Wealth LLC Sells 331 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Leo Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,247,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 72,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,126,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $14,544,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNH opened at $569.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $608.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $584.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.