Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $568.35 and a 200-day moving average of $546.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The company has a market cap of $505.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

