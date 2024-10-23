Maple Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.4% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 70.5% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

HD opened at $401.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.