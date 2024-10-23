Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Trading Down 14.8% – Should You Sell?

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) dropped 14.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.12 ($0.01). Approximately 126,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 242,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.31 ($0.02).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of £4.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Ports & Logistics

In other news, insider Jeremy Allen sold 80,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £1,600.96 ($2,078.63). Insiders own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

