Michelle Brook Sells 150,000 Shares of The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Stock

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Brook sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.39), for a total transaction of £622,500 ($808,231.63).

The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance

The Property Franchise Group stock opened at GBX 414.05 ($5.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Property Franchise Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 305 ($3.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 490 ($6.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £263.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2,178.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 452.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 427.28.

The Property Franchise Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,842.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 589 ($7.65) price objective on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

