Michelle Brook Sells 150,000 Shares of The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Stock

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Brook sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.39), for a total transaction of £622,500 ($808,231.63).
The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance
The Property Franchise Group stock opened at GBX 414.05 ($5.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Property Franchise Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 305 ($3.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 490 ($6.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £263.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2,178.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 452.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 427.28.
The Property Franchise Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,842.11%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About The Property Franchise Group
The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.
