Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 69,674 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 128.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in Monster Beverage by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.68.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.3 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

