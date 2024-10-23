Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,395 ($44.08) and last traded at GBX 3,330 ($43.24), with a volume of 8952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,320 ($43.11).

Morgan Sindall Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,035.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,705.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,488.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Morgan Sindall Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,580.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Morgan Sindall Group

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider Kelly Gangotra bought 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,030 ($39.34) per share, for a total transaction of £29,542.50 ($38,356.92). Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

