Murphy Oil Q1 EPS Forecast Raised by Capital One Financial

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MUR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

MUR opened at $33.21 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,434.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

