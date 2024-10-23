My Legacy Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $284.88 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.02. The company has a market capitalization of $521.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

