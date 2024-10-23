My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE PFE opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -365.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

