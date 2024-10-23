My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4,031.6% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $110.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.38. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

