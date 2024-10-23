My Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.
VYMI stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $74.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
