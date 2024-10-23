My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AHR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $7,694,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $1,201,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,562,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,679,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,967,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AHR opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82.

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Colliers Securities raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

