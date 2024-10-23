My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DMXF opened at $69.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $747.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $73.20.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

