My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 620 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $129.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.54.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

