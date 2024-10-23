My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 980 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

FNF stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $62.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

