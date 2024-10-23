My Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0629 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

