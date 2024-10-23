My Personal CFO LLC Sells 120 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

My Personal CFO LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.67.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $401.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

