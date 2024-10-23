Nasdaq (NDAQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nasdaq to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $74.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

