National Bank Financial Forecasts Higher Earnings for Winpak

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Winpak in a report issued on Thursday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winpak’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price objective on Winpak and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Winpak from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Winpak Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:WPK opened at C$46.11 on Monday. Winpak has a 1 year low of C$36.95 and a 1 year high of C$48.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 8.95.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$387.89 million during the quarter. Winpak had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 12.90%.

Winpak Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Winpak’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

