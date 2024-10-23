National Bank Financial Reduces Earnings Estimates for CAE

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a research note issued on Thursday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CAE from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on CAE from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.60.

CAE Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.47. CAE has a one year low of C$22.28 and a one year high of C$31.90.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.