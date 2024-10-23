NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Major Shareholder Ltd. Kck Sells 4,878 Shares

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 4,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $30,682.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,502,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,612,517.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd. Kck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Ltd. Kck sold 3,720 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $22,692.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ltd. Kck sold 6,900 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $45,333.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,031 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $26,362.74.

On Friday, October 11th, Ltd. Kck sold 2,572 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $16,332.20.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Ltd. Kck sold 3,123 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $19,050.30.

On Monday, October 7th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,910 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $32,700.60.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Ltd. Kck sold 3,318 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $23,126.46.

NeuroPace Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.78. NeuroPace, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroPace

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 195.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth $111,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in NeuroPace by 50.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

