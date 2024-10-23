NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Up 0.1% Following Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $84.94 and last traded at $84.50. 847,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,739,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.