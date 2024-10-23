Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Robert Bruce Atwell Sells 2,908 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $300,163.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,824.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

NYSE:NIC opened at $102.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.99. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.26%.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth $483,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 89.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

