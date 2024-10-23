Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Robert Bruce Atwell Sells 2,908 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $300,163.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,824.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance
NYSE:NIC opened at $102.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.99. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.76.
Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.26%.
Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
