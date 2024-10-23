NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 40,704 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in NIKE by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 74,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $81.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.14.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NKE. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

