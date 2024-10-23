Noble Financial Has Negative Outlook of ARLP FY2024 Earnings

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Alliance Resource Partners in a report released on Thursday, October 17th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the energy company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.56. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $593.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.72 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

ARLP stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.13. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $26.21.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 61.27%.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 135.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

