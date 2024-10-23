Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Tlwm increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 88,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 325,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSCO opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

