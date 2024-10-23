Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.51 and its 200 day moving average is $209.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

