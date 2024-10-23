Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 169 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $224.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.96. The stock has a market cap of $643.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

