NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 1.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $190.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $141.80 and last traded at $140.40. 85,534,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 417,056,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.07.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,756,270 shares of company stock worth $318,992,727. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after buying an additional 84,515,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after buying an additional 73,589,208 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

