NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI):

10/18/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was given a new $290.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

10/17/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $260.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $285.00 to $277.00.

10/11/2024 – NXP Semiconductors is now covered by analysts at Citic Securities. They set a $288.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $350.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $275.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $231.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.88. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

