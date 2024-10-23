Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 100 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 65.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $32,000. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.5% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $308.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.15. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.17 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.09, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

