Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $255,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after buying an additional 3,304,709 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after buying an additional 723,549 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after buying an additional 462,891 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 975,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,099,000 after buying an additional 328,881 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $241.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.01. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.64 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,638,157.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $33,007,175. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

