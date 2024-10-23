Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in S&P Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $537.00 to $589.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $513.52 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $533.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.72. The firm has a market cap of $160.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.