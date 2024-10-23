Oakworth Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,204,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,489,000 after purchasing an additional 85,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.04.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $199.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $199.87.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

