Oakworth Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $5,583,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allstate from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.44.

Allstate stock opened at $192.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $121.70 and a 52 week high of $198.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

